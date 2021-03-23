Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

In other Charter Hall Long WALE REIT news, insider David Harrison purchased 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.44 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,797.84 ($20,569.89).

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

