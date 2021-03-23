Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.52% of Chemed worth $44,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,730. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.08. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

