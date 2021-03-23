Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is ELCO Management Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 2.7% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

LNG stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,860. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

