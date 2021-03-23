Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 220.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219,994 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Chevron worth $640,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 990,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

