Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

NYSE CVX opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $112.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.