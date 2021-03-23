Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CHWY opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77. Chewy has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 0.26.
In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
