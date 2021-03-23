Chimpion Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00006260 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $109.12 million and $509,976.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

