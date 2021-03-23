China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.94 million, a PE ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

