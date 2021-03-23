China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LFC. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $4,188,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $3,670,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

