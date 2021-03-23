Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 310.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,508.21.

CMG stock opened at $1,444.33 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $551.21 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,359.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

