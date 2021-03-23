Chonk (CHONK) Price Down 32.4% Over Last Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Chonk token can currently be bought for $110.94 or 0.00199734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chonk has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Chonk has a market cap of $4.33 million and $113,283.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00473773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00063691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00145471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00775337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00075166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

Chonk Token Trading

