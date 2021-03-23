Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151.81 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $151.81 million and $62.47 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.00620819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00066494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023422 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

