Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $35,242.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $10.91 or 0.00019590 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.37 or 0.00623943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.