Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Churchill Downs worth $20,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.46. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.52 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

