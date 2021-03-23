Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Churchill Downs makes up approximately 2.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Churchill Downs worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 7.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 25.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.78. 2,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average is $194.46. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.52 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

