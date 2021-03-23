Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 16,263 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $76,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

DXC opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

