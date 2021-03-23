Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 17,645 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,754 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,698,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,453 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

TCOM stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

