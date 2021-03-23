Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 17,849 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,115 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

