Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 10,351 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 211,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

