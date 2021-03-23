Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 15,596 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

