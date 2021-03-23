Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 24,480 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,903,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 853,120 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 570,229 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of UAA opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

