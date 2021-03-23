Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 15,900 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

