Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219,083 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE:WRK opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.