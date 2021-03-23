Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of L Brands by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

LB opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

