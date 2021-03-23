Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.06 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

