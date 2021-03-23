Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.67 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

