Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in News were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of News by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 504,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 434,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in News by 1,570.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in News by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in News by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 170,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.