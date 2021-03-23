Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $1.70 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $469,175.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,261 shares of company stock valued at $30,184,066 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

