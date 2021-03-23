Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,317 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,016,066 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

