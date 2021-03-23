Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,583 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,099,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,202,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 860,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

