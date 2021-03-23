Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 8,715 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 487.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 319,246 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296,319 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRGO opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.88, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

