Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,668 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock opened at $120.45 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $123.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.