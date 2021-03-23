Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,907 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

