Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 131,798 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,798 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.