Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 29,233 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,233 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,540. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.