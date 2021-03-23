Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 8,616 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII opened at $196.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.