Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after buying an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

