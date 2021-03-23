Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of CHH opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $114.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

