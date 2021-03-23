Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,138,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,314,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

