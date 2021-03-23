Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.07% of H&R Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

