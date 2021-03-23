Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

