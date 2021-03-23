Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock worth $36,760,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

NYSE CI traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $242.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,225. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.75. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $248.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

