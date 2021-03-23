Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.37

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.37 and traded as high as C$14.13. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.88, with a volume of 487,157 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

