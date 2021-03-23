Cipher (CPR) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Cipher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $63,082.24 and approximately $167,891.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00078485 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002628 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 319.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

