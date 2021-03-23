Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $62,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. 1,095,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,025,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.