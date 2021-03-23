Citadel (CTL) Price Hits $0.0191 on Top Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Citadel has a total market cap of $209,744.80 and approximately $178.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 266.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

