Citigroup Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $12.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 1,908,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,670,068. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 149,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 316,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 929,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 332,614 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

