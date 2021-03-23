Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $63.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. CICC Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $349,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after acquiring an additional 295,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,301,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,213,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

