Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $99.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.95. 17,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,134. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

