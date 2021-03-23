Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $4.75

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. 19,869,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,862,455. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,860,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 702,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 192,063 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.